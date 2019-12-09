|
|
John (Jack) Henry Corr
5/28/1931 - 12/7/2019
John (Jack) Henry Corr, 88, of
Analomink Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House, East Stroudsburg PA. He was the loving husband of Carol Anne (Hudak-Mosher) Corr.
John was born on May 28, 1931, in Bayonne, NJ, and was raised in Staten Island, NY. He was the son of the late James F. and Ellen A. (Miller) Corr. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. John retired in 1994 from the National Flight Data Center, Air Traffic Service, Federal Aviation Administration in Washington, D.C.
John is survived by his wife Carol; his adoring daughter, Deborah A. and son-in-law, Radu Luican of Dana Point CA; step-daughter Kimberley Mosher and Bradley Haney of Indian Head MD; 3 step-grandchildren; and 5 step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Germaine E. and brother-in-law, Allan W. Sweeney; and his in-laws, Joseph and Ann Hudak.
In 1995, John and his wife moved from Waldorf, Maryland, to his family cottage at Analomink Lake where he had spent many happy summers as a child with his grandmother and family. The Lake was a special place to him and the place where he wanted to retire. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was very proud of his girls and wanted them to experience the world and be good and caring people. John enjoyed reading, sailing, traveling, building, shopping online, his Apple computers, reminiscing, and telling stories and jokes. As a direct descendant of William Bradford, he especially loved learning about his family history and his ancestors who settled in New England and New Amsterdam. He will be missed by all.
The family would like to thank everyone for their help, guidance and support. A special heartfelt thanks for the care and compassion given by our relatives; friends and neighbors at the Lake; the medical and office staff of Lehigh Valley Pocono Health Network: ER, Floor 2-B, TeamHealth, Physicians Group Internal Medicine, Pulmonology, Oncology, Cardiology, Kidney Care Specialists, EMT/Ambulance Services, Cancer Center Valet, 447 Lab; Eagle Glen CVS Pharmacy; Caregivers of America; Chaplain Rev. Sneed; Rev. Gregory Reichlen of St. John the Apostle Church; and the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made in memory of John to the Lehigh Valley Health Network Monroe County Hospice House, 412 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg PA 18301.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 N 5th St, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019