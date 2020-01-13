|
John J. Bauer
01/12/2020
John J. Bauer, 79, of Brodheadsville, passed away Sunday, January 12, in Slate Belt Health & Rehabilitation, Bangor.
He was the loving husband of Betty Jane (Groff) Bauer. They celebrated 58 years of marriage together.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Alois Bauer and the late Theresia (Berkovits) Bauer.
John was a plant supervisor for Tama Manufacturing in Northampton for over twenty years before retiring in 2006. He was also a musician for most of his life. He was a very well-known and exceptional steel guitar player, and was a member of the Penn Station Band. John was in the Army Reserves. He was a very hard worker, and instilled his work ethic to his children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved and adored his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Shawn Bauer and his wife Ann of Kunkletown; a daughter, Yvette Bentley and her husband William of Forest City; two sisters, Theresa Rutt of Nazareth, and his twin sister, Margaret Impeciati and her husband Nick of Nazareth; six grandchildren, Shane and his wife Amanda, Ryan, Crystal, and triplets, Amy, Sarah, and Jill; and two great grandchildren, Aubrey and Thomas. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William Bauer, Sebastian Bauer, Louis Bauer, and a sister, Hilda Abraham.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
