John J. Corbo
9/6/2020
John J. Corbo, 60, of Long Pond, passed away Sunday, September 6, in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Pocono.
He was the loving husband of Carol (Dobbins) Sheridan-Corbo. They celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Leonard Corbo and the late Angela (Nazario) Corbo.
John was a gas station manager at Exxon Gas Station in Blakeslee for several years. After that, he worked in maintenance at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond for nine years.
He was an avid carpenter who built an array of things for himself and his family over the years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved food, from pizza and cheesesteaks , to one of his favorites, cream puffs. He was a caring and loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Lisa M. Corbo of Quakertown; three step-children, Erin Fitzgerald and her husband Derek of Doylestown, Jessica Grouss and her husband Tom of Toms River, NJ, William Sheridan and his wife Kacie of North Whales, PA; a brother, Leonard Corbo and his wife Linda of Reeders; four grandchildren, Ryan Connor, Ava, Liam; two nephews, Lenny and Michael; a niece, Kristina; and many great nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorraine Corbo.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
