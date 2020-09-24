John J. Saitta1/5/1929 - 9/23/2020John J. Saitta, age 91 of Effort passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg.John was the loving husband of Marion L. (Volkar) Saitta who passed away May 23, 2014.He was born in Newark, NJ on January 5, 1929, son of the late John and Genevieve (Scalia) Saitta.John had worked as a Carpenter for Essex County Carpenters Union and was a member of Local 1342 in Newark, NJ for over 50 years.John served our country with dedication and courage in the United States Army.He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert. John was a former member of the Knights of Columbus in Old Bridge, NJ.We have been blessed with the presence of John in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his children: Diane Hicks and her husband Bill of Effort, Janet McIntyre and her husband Douglas of Newton, NJ; John L. Saitta and his wife Joy of Saylorsburg and Allen Saitta of Effort.He was the loving grandfather to his three grandchildren: Christine McIntyre, Jaclyn Kielblock and her husband Casey and Maria Saitta. He is also survived by a sister: Roe DeRosa and her husband Louis of Harrison, NJ; a sister in law: Edna Disano of Galloway, NJ and several nieces and nephews,In addition to his wife Marion, he was preceded in death by a grandson: Nicholas Hicks; two sisters: Mary and Rita Burneyko; two nephews: Daniel Rydzewski and Joe Burneyko and a sister in law: Jean Rydzewski.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am, Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Gilbert.Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Monday, September 28th from 2-4 & 7-9 pm with Vigil Prayers beginning at 7:30 at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert. Additional viewing will be held Tuesday, September 29 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the funeral home.John will be laid to rest next to his loving wife Marion at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.Gower Funeral HomeRoute 209, Gilbert