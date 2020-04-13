|
|
John J. Steiner
6/13/1935 - 4/11/2020
John J. Steiner, 84, of Ridgewood NY and Bushkill, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 in New York.
Born on June 13, 1935 in New York City, NY, he was the son of the late John A. and Estelle (Symbula) Steiner.
He was raised in Plains and Hilldale Townships; served in the U.S. Navy for eight years; and a retired New York City Bus operator.
John is survived by his wife, Margaret (Hrycyszyn) Steiner of Texas; and two nephews, Kenneth Richardson and Ronald Richardson.
Private burial will take place at Sand Hill Cemetery in Middle Smithfield Township.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020