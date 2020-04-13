Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

John J. Steiner


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Steiner Obituary
John J. Steiner
6/13/1935 - 4/11/2020
John J. Steiner, 84, of Ridgewood NY and Bushkill, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 in New York.
Born on June 13, 1935 in New York City, NY, he was the son of the late John A. and Estelle (Symbula) Steiner.
He was raised in Plains and Hilldale Townships; served in the U.S. Navy for eight years; and a retired New York City Bus operator.
John is survived by his wife, Margaret (Hrycyszyn) Steiner of Texas; and two nephews, Kenneth Richardson and Ronald Richardson.
Private burial will take place at Sand Hill Cemetery in Middle Smithfield Township.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -