John Jamison

11/04/1929 - 09/20/2020

On Sunday, September 20, 2020, John Joseph Jamison, loving husband and father, passed away at home after a brief illness. Jack was born on November 4, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. He received an Electrical Engineering degree from Villanova University, served in the US Navy, and worked for GE, Exxon, and Mass Mutual until he retired at 80 years of age. On September 5, 1953, he married Elaine Kathryn Krummell, to whom he was married for 67 years and with whom he raised seven children.

Jack was nicknamed "Ace" at an early age because he was just one of those guys who excelled at everything. The year he took the school standardized tests, he had the highest score in the state of NY. He hit two home runs in his high school All-Star game, was voted MVP in the NY All Metropolitan League, and went on to play Catcher on the Red Sox Farm Team. He served in the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Expert Pistol Shot. As a Seabee in the years after leaving the Navy, the battalion under his command was cited as the best in the Third Naval District. Jack was a badass.

But that's not what he was most proud of. Jack was so proud that each of his seven kids had at least one advanced degree. He was proud that his first grandchild was named after him. He was proud that he did not fully retire until he was 80 years old. And he was proud that he could still work out every day until right before he became ill, just days before his 91st birthday.

He was "Papa Jack" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom adored his playful teasing and unbridled enthusiasm at each of their accomplishments. He was "Ace" to his childhood friends and his siblings, spoken partly with admiration and partly with envy. He was "Jocko" to his fellow athletes, a name he still enjoyed, and he was just "Jack" to his wife, Elaine, who passed just 3 months before him. And finally, he was "Dad" to his seven kids, who cannot express how much they will miss him.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters, and his wife, Elaine. He is survived by his seven children: Kathleen Pickett, John Jamison, Michele Thomas, Colleen Jamison, Kelley Provence, Marita Curtis, and Joseph Jamison, as well as thirteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store