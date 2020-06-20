John Joseph Horan Jr.
John Joseph Horan Jr.
04/19/2020
John Joseph "Sonny" Horan Jr., 86, of Tobyhanna, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Philadelphia. He was the loving husband of the late Ann Evans Horan, who passed away in 2018.
Born in West Orange, N.J., he was the son of the late John J. Horan Sr. and Camille DelPlato Horan.
A proud veteran, John served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he became a detective for the East Orange Police Department. Upon his retirement from the force after 25 years of service, he moved to Pocono Farms in Tobyhanna, Pa.
John had a love of cooking and worked as a cook in Studebaker's Restaurant, and Pocono Farms Country Club Restaurant. He was active in the Pocono Farms Country Club Association, serving on the board of directors, and cheering for his grandsons on the swim team.
John was a founding member of the General Gerald Sajer Memorial Disabled American Veterans Chapter 133 of the Poconos; a member of V.F.W. Post #3448 in Mt. Pocono; a member of the Shriners Irem Temple Transportation Unit and Acacia Lodge.
He was a loving father, devoted to his family. He enjoyed the time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. He had a passion for life, travel, and eating out.
He is survived by his three daughters, Kimberley Colasante and her husband, Anthony, of Philadelphia, Lisa Mitros of Bradley Beach, N.J., Camille Horan of Long Branch, N.J., and a son, John; two cherished grandchildren, Anthony John "AJ" Colasante and Joshua Colasante; a great-grandchild, AJ Colasante; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. The Rev. Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
