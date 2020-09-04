1/
John Kenneth Sarer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Kenneth Sarer
02/27/1934 - 08/30/2020
John Kenneth Sarer, 86, of Bushkill, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Upper Bucks Campus in Quakertown. He was the husband of Janet E. (Pope) Sarer with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
Born on February 27, 1934 in Connecticut, he was the son of the late Lt. Cols. John K.and Florence Sarer, both officers in the New York Salvation Army.
He served in the United States Army for two years and lived in Pennsylvania since 1962.
John worked at East Stroudsburg National Bank and J.A. Reinhardt in Mountainhome.
He was a member of the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir; and was also an EMT having run with the Bushkill Emergency Corps for 21 years.
John enjoyed flying model airplanes.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a grandson, John T. Sarer; a sister, Betty Bailey and her husband Stve; and a cousin, Marvin Johnson and his wife Audrey. He was preceded in death by a son, John T. Sarer.
As per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.
John lived a full life and now is home in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ. He will once gain be young with no pain or sorrow.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved