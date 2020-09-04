John Kenneth Sarer02/27/1934 - 08/30/2020John Kenneth Sarer, 86, of Bushkill, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Upper Bucks Campus in Quakertown. He was the husband of Janet E. (Pope) Sarer with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.Born on February 27, 1934 in Connecticut, he was the son of the late Lt. Cols. John K.and Florence Sarer, both officers in the New York Salvation Army.He served in the United States Army for two years and lived in Pennsylvania since 1962.John worked at East Stroudsburg National Bank and J.A. Reinhardt in Mountainhome.He was a member of the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir; and was also an EMT having run with the Bushkill Emergency Corps for 21 years.John enjoyed flying model airplanes.In addition to his wife, surviving are a grandson, John T. Sarer; a sister, Betty Bailey and her husband Stve; and a cousin, Marvin Johnson and his wife Audrey. He was preceded in death by a son, John T. Sarer.As per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.John lived a full life and now is home in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ. He will once gain be young with no pain or sorrow.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg