John Kerwin Simms Sr.
04/06/2020
John Kerwin Simms Sr., 85, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, April 6 in Lehigh Valley Hospice - Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg.
He was the loving husband of the late J. Sharon (Hoffman) Simms. They celebrated 56 years of marriage together before her passing in 2013.
Born in Lyndhurst, NJ, he was the son of the late George F. Simms and the late Edna (Guylfoyle) Simms.
John received a bachelor degree in Engineering from Lehigh University. He then worked as an engineer in the research department for Bethlehem Steel for over thirty years before retiring in 1997. When he was younger, he enjoyed flying small planes and traveling the world, and also loved his gun collection. He was a kind, generous person and philanthropist. He would donate to various charities throughout his life including Muhlenberg Hospital. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle R. Altemose and her husband Dean of Effort; a sister, Ann Keglovitz of Stroudsburg; two grandchildren, Dean L. Altemose II, William J. Altemose; and three great grandchildren, Dean L. III, Alex, and Eva. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John K. Simms Jr., a sister, Joan Greth, and a brother, George F. "Bitzi" Simms.
Private burial of the ashes will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family in Lakeview Cemetery, Saylorsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, P.O. Box 132, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
