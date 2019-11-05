|
John L. Cioni
12/25/1952 - 11/4/2019
John L. Cioni, 66, of East Stroudsburg passed away suddenly on November 4, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital. He was the beloved partner of Mary Sagan and they shared 18 years together.
John was born December 25, 1952 and was the son of the late Orlando and Antoinette Deleo Cioni. He resided in Lake Winola and Scranton, PA in his earlier years and moved to the Stroudsburg area in the early 1980's to raise his family. John attended Penn State-Wilkes-Barre and Marywood University and worked as an assistant manager at Cramer's for the past 33 years. He loved visiting the battlefields at Gettysburg as well as an avid collector of Lionel Trains and Native American Indian Artifacts. John always enjoyed the company of his beloved family and his circle of friends.
Survivors: In addition to his partner Mary, John will be lovingly remembered by his children, Christopher Cioni and wife Tatiana Chapler, Tara and husband Kenneth Francis, Matthew Cioni and fiancé Giana Wakim, Rachel and husband Sean Ryan, Jessica and husband Steve Gerberich and Joshua and wife Kira Rose; brother, Patrick Cioni; grandchildren, Madyson Cioni, Jameson Francis, Hendrix Cioni, Ella Gerberich, Crosby Cioni, Samantha Ryan, Addyson Gerberich and Kaius Cioni. John is preceded in death by his wife Maureen (Martin) Cioni who passed away in 1994. He will be dearly missed by his extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at St Matthew's Roman Catholic Church 200 Brodhead Ave, East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Burial will take place immediately after at the Laurelwood Cemetery.
At the request of the family; In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Battlefield Trust 1156 15th St. NW Suite 900 Washington DC 20005 in honor of John.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019