John M. Frailey

10/09/1937 - 06/30/2020

John M. Frailey, 82, of Tannersville, died Tuesday, June 30. He was the husband of Arlene L. (Kauffman) Frailey. They would have shared 60 years of marriage on August 20, 2020.

Born on October 9, 1937 in Bartonsville, he was a son of the late Verdon E and Frances M (Cyphers) Frailey. He graduated from Pocono High School in 1955 and from East Stroudsburg State College in 1960 with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Education. He began his teaching career at Northampton High School where he taught physics for eight years. In 1963 he began working part-time as a solicitor for his father's insurance firm and in 1968 transitioned to a fulltime insurance career as the 2nd generation owner of Frailey Insurance Agency in Stroudsburg.

Over 46 years John achieved many company and industry awards including the National Quality Award, Million Dollar Round Table, and in 1996 induction into the Nationwide Insurance Company Hall of Fame as one of its top 18 agents in company history.

John was very involved in community organizations and activities including:

Gideons International - 53-year member including serving a Past Pennsylvania State President and State Secretary, local camp President, Chaplain, and Secretary, with a highlight being his ministry trip handing out Bibles in Venezuela; Reeders United Methodist Church - lifetime member serving in many capacities including Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School

teacher, Board of Trustees, and Chairman of the Administrative Board; Pocono Area Youth for Christ - Chairman of the Board and Interim Executive Director; Youth for Christ-USA - Chairman of the Board; Lehigh Valley Youth for Christ - co-founder and board member; Delaware Valley Christians Pilots Association board member; Wildlife for Everyone Foundation – President and board member; Spring Run Hunting Club; Pocono High School Alumni Association President; Rotary International 40-year member; Stroudsburg Torch Club President and member; Pocono-Jackson Historical Society board member; Mercedes Benz Club of America Northeast Section member; Pocono Medical Center – Chairman of the Board of Directors, past member of the Foundation Board of Directors, and member of Fundraising Committee; Pocono Leadership

Prayer breakfast – 20-year sponsor and assisted in establishing the event; Blue Ridge Hook & Ladder Fire Company 20 year member and treasurer; Pocono Life Underwriters Association member and Past President; Boy Scouts of America Minsi Trails Council Cubmaster of Pack 84; Monroe County Church Bowling League 30-year participant; Safari Club International member; North American Hunting Club member; Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation member; National Federation of Independent Business member; Christian Business Men's Committee member; Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen's Club member; Pocono Mountains Chamber of Commerce; Little League Baseball team sponsor. John and his wife Arlene also owned and operated the Eagle's Nest Christian Bookstore on Main Street in Stroudsburg for five years.

Over the years he received numerous awards and recognitions including:

Salvation Army Others Award; Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Level 3;

Nationwide Insurance Company - President's Club 32 years, Executive Award 14 years, Challenger Award 17 years, Key Award-Health 2 years, Life Eagle 5 years, Champion Award 8 years, Wilkes-Barre Sales Region Agent of the Year 1979 and 1983, EPARO Service Award 1983, Commercial Business Award 4 years, Agent's Advisory Council, Agent's Hall of Fame as one of top 18 agents in company history at the time of his induction in 1996. Public Speaker; Gideons International, University of Scranton Small Business Management Course, Monroe County Area Vo-Tech School Adult Evening Program.

In addition to his wife, surviving are twin children, son Michael J. Frailey and his wife Leigh of Stroudsburg, and daughter Michele Miller of Myerstown; Granddaughter Elizabeth Frailey; Sisters Ada Mae Saxton of Granville Summit, and Elizabeth A Snyder and husband Charles of Ft. Myers, Florida; Brother-in-law H. Avon Doll Sr. and wife Gale of Stroudsburg; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Graydon Frailey and wife Martha, sister Ruth Doll, and Brother-in-law Wayne Saxton.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 1pm at Reeders United Methodist Church in Reeders, Pennsylvania with Dr. Jeffrey Weber officiating. Due to COVID-19 uncertainties, we request that anyone planning to attend the service RSVP to Fraileymemorialservice@gmail.com. The service will also be broadcast and recorded via YouTube Live. Private Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Reeders United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to:

Gideons International, PO Box 758, Stroudsburg, PA 18360; Youth for Christ, PO Box 820,

Stroudsburg, PA 18360; Reeders United Methodist Church, PO Box 187, Reeders, PA 18352; or to one of the many worthy organizations John served.



