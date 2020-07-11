1/1
John Mathew Judd
1974 - 2020
John Mathew Judd
02/17/1974 - 07/06/2020
John Mathew Judd passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in his home in Stroudsburg, Pa. John was 46 years old at the time of his passing.
John was born February 17, 1974, in Carlisle, Pa. He was a 1994 graduate of Carlisle High School. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Rose Judd and father, John Charles Judd (father).
John's passion in life was for sports. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Phillies, and NASCAR. His biggest joy in life came from his involvement in The Special Olympics. Known to The Special Olympics community as "JJ," John began as a softball/volleyball player with Area M Special Olympics in 2006. In 2011, after moving to the Poconos, JJ transitioned to the Monroe County Special Olympics. He expanded his activities to soccer, track & field, and floor hockey. At the time of his passing, he had been training to be an athlete/leader for Special Olympics.
JJ spent his life filling every nook and cranny of people's hearts with joy and positivity. His greatest gift was his presence. He brought kindness, loyalty and love to everyone he knew. He was a hero to anyone who truly knew him well, and he will be sorely missed. The Special Olympics oath says, "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." JJ showed everyone how to be brave in the attempt.
Memorial services for John will be held privately for friends and family.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Monroe County Special Olympics PA, P.O. Box 378, Bartonsville, PA 18321.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
