John "Jack" Maurice Rapp, Jr.
11/30/1959 - 2/20/2020
John "Jack" Maurice Rapp, Jr., 60, of Paradise Township, died Thursday afternoon, February 20, 2020, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Terry Lynn (Price) Rapp with whom he shared twelve years of marriage.
Born on November 30, 1959 in Norristown, he was a son of the late John M. Sr. and Dolores (Jackinski) Rapp. He had lived in East Greenville prior to moving to Monroe County.
Jack worked as a computer technician for NCR Corp. for 27 years and was also a summer bus driver for Spruce Lake Retreat. Currently he was a driver for special needs children for Colonial Intermediate Unit 20.
He attended Pocono Community Church and was a member of the First Impressions Group serving as a greeter. He was also a former member of the Cherry Lane United Methodist Men's Group.
Jack loved hunting, especially with his brother-in-law, Millard Price; enjoyed Wednesday night dinners with his grandkids and their friends; and was a man of extremely strong faith.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, Timothy Rapp of Los Angeles, CA and Melissa Rapp and husband Alexander Helling of Wheat Ridge, CO; three step daughters, Jessica Loverdi and husband Michael of Stroudsburg, Jill Boblick and husband Geoffrey of New Cumberland, and Joanna Aul and husband Kevin of Cresco; two brothers, Robert McClung of Abington and Dale McClung of Souderton; and twelve grandchildren, Ethan Paul Helling of Wheat Ridge, CO, Chloe, Morgan and Natalie Wenton all of Stroudsburg, Hannah, Macy and Michael Boblick all of New Cumberland, Sloan, Spencer and Sydney Higbie all of Cresco, and Anthony and Rayanna Loverdi both of Mt. Pocono.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Rapp.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, from the Pocono Community Church, 1050 Memorial Boulevard, Tobyhanna; with visitation beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at noon with Pastor David Crosby officiating. Cremation was private.
