John P. Hayes, Sr.
10/9/1942 - 12/23/2019
John P. Hayes, Sr., 77, of Canadensis, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday afternoon, December 23, 2019, while under hospice care after a long courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol E. (Zobel) Hayes and three daughters, Karen Herring, Brenda Pulse and husband Ken, and Tracy Powell; eight grandchildren, Ryan Pulse, Scott Edinger, Danica Pulse, Sean Herring, Kayla Powell, Logan Herring , Colin Herring and Keira Herring; and many cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by a son, John P. Hayes, Jr. in 2018.
Born on October 9, 1942 in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Levi and Anna B. (Nash) Hayes and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He is a graduate of Pocono Mountain High School in 1962.
He was a retired plumber and farmer. John not only had a special love for his family but, for animals especially his pigs and cows that he raised. He will be remembered for his generosity to everyone he met. He will be missed by family, friends and all that knew him.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to all his care givers along with compassionate care hospice. Also, with an extra special thank you to Becky Ridner for her care, respect and love she had shown him over the years of care she provided.
Services will be held Saturday, January 4, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM followed by the memorial service at 1:00 PM with Rev. John Keretzman officiating. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Cure PSP Foundation for research of his disease: Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020