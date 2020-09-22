John P. Petrock05/04/1943 - 09/17/2020John P. Petrock, 77, of Cresco, died early Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus in Bartonsville.Born on May 4, 1943 in Summit, NJ, he was a son of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Landolfi) Petrock and lived in Monroe County for the past 20 years.He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Army.John worked as a custodian for the Summit Board of Education until his retirementSurviving are a daughter; Gretchen Nauman and husband Brad of Cresco; brother, Ralph Petrock and wife Patricia of Madison, NJ; three grandchildren, Shelby, Brandon and Megan; and three great-grandchildren, Leila, Sofia and Raygan.Cremation was private and there will be no services at this time.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg