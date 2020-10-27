1/1
John "Jp" Pitcher
1973 - 2020
John Pitcher "JP"
4/18/1973 - 10/24/2020
John Pitcher "JP", 47, of South Daytona Beach, Florida, died Saturday, October 24th, at home.
Born on April 18, 1973 at Plattsburgh Air force Base in Plattsburgh, NY, he was the son of James H. Pitcher, Sr. and his Wife Cecilia, of New Port Richey, Fl and Michele Sylvester and her Husband Ray of South Daytona Beach, Fl
A graduate of Stroudsburg High School, he was an avid Skateboarder and Snowboarder who enjoyed his times working at Alpine Mountain, Camelback and Stratton Mountain, VT. He worked for Landmasters by William Sopko in the Poconos for many years and then Ray's Discount Air in Daytona Beach.
John had a love for life always with a positive attitude with whatever came his way. He always stood strong for the underdog and made many friends wherever he went.
Surviving are his Sisters, Christine Wilkins and her Husband Tom, of Analomink, Pa and Mackenzie Sylvester of Jersey City, NJ., his Brothers Jamie Pitcher of Nashville, TN, Jeffrey Pitcher of State College, Pa and Joshua Pitcher of St. Petersburg, Fl. Step-Sister Jessica Sylvester of Jacksonville, Fl. His Nephews & Nieces, Benjamin Wilkins, Tyler Taraska, Madelynn & Evelynn Pitcher, and Avery Pitcher. His Brother-in-Law Carlo Scrofano, Daytona Beach. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Sabah Osman
Those we love don't go away, they walk besides us. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. May God keep our son, brother, uncle, nephew John Pitcher in his glory
There will be a cremation. Services will be held at Dale Woodward Funeral Home 167 Ridgewood Avenue Daytona Beach, Florida this Thursday October 29th at 3:00 PM. A Celebration of Life is being planned in the Poconos as well.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations can be made to the recovery group of your choice in John's name.
Dale Woodward Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
03:00 PM
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
Funeral services provided by
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
