John R. Bertucci Jr.
10/21/1947 - 04/05/2020
John R. "Chooch" "Uncle Berny" Bertucci Jr., 72, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home.
Born October 21, 1947, in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late John R. Sr. and Beulah (Fenner) Bertucci.
John graduated from East Stroudsburg High School, where he played football and baseball and wrestled. He was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame. He also was in the marching and concert bands.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a gunner's mate and went up rivers in small boats. While aboard ship, he ran the pom-pom guns. He was in the Navy from 1966 to 1970; after that he attended Johnson College.
John was an avid Giant, New York Yankee and Texas Longhorn fan. He enjoyed golfing, and was a bartender at many local bars including Rudy's Tavern, and the former McDorff's Tavern.
He retired from American Reconditioning in East Stroudsburg.
He is survived by his sister, Beverly Lupin and her husband, Frank; his nephews, Frank Lupin Jr. and his wife, Leslie; his nieces, Kristine Mendalia and her husband, Christopher, Michelle Hoffman and her husband, Bill, Kathleen Keiper and her husband, Bill, and Jennifer Miller and her husband, Duane.
He also is survived by his great nieces and nephews, Monica, Laura, and Dennis Lupin, Matt, Alex, and Tom Burger, Willie and Andy Hoffman, Brenna Keiper, Austin, Dawson, Hunter Miller; one aunt, Jennene Bertucci; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by many aunts and uncles.
Burial will be in Laurelwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020