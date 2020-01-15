|
John R. Freeman
01/11/2020
John R. Freeman, 63, of Perkiomenville, PA, formerly of Tobyhanna, PA, husband of Eleanor M. (Enright) Freeman, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at his home.
Born in Albany, NY, he was the son of the late Alfred J. and Helen (Morgan) Freeman.
John received his Associate's degree from Lincoln Technical School in Allentown. He worked for Geometric Data in Wayne and then for Lockheed Martin for more than 25 years. John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor, son Robert Freeman and his wife Allison; and grandchildren Aly, Jackson, Brayden, and Mason. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Joe Freeman Jr.
A memorial service will be held at Catagnus Funeral Home, 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 1:30PM to 2:30PM. Following the memorial service, a celebration of John's life will be from 3PM to 8PM at the Boyertown Orioles, 100 N Washington St, Boyertown, PA 19512.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123, Finance Department 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016, or / 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.
