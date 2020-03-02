|
John R. Straub
11/15/1956 - 2/29/2020
John R. Straub, 63, of Pen Argyl, passed away, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Brian D. Perin Hospice House. He was the wife of Susanne L. (Lugg) Straub.
Born in Washington, DC, November 15,1956, he was the son of Pauline (Marsh) Straub and the late William J. Straub.
John was a 1974 graduate of Stroudsburg High School and a 1978 graduate of Mansfield University with a BS in Special Education.
He was employed as an Electrician/General Contractor.
John was an avid reader and fisherman and he loved the beach and playing fantasy football. He was also a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pen Argyl.
In addition to his wife Susanne and his mother Pauline, he is survived by children, Christina Straub of Wind Gap, Timothy Morris of Midlothian, VA, and Michael Morris and his wife Monica of Nazareth, six grandchildren, Andrew Morris, Rebecca Farrow, Jacob Morris, McKenna Straub, Rylee Straub, and Leah Morris, three great grandchildren, Natalee Ashley, Madison Farrow, and Madison Farrow and three brothers, William Straub, Jr., Stephen Straub and Scott Straub all of Stroudsburg.
Funeral services will be held, Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11 AM at the Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, 126 W. Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl. There will be calling hours beginning at 9:30 AM until time of services at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Evergreen Cemetery, Plainfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 1465 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020