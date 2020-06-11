John Robert Evans
03/14/1991 - 06/06/2020
John Robert Evans, born March 14th 1991 in East Stroudsburg, tragically passed away in Edwardsville, PA on Saturday, June 6th 2020. John was loved by so many people with his infectious smile and incredible sense of humor that would brighten anyone's day. John was a motivated young man willingly to help out anyone in need. He had a tremendous passion for music and style. He had a special soft spot for all the younger babies of the family. With his magnetic personality they all were drawn to him. John leaves behind his mother, Heather Evans; Father Nathaniel Evans; brothers Laquan and Anthony Evans; two sisters, Kenya and Ellenita Evans and grandmother Ellen Hicks; one maternal Aunt Natasha Canfield along with a host of nieces, nephews cousins aunts and uncles. John was predeceased by his grandfathers Robert Hicks and John Israel Evans. Services will be held on Saturday June 13th 2020 from 1-5 pm at Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg PA. Please note we will be holding this service while following the guidance of the CDC during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Please refrain from attending if you are currently sick. Maintain social distancing and wear proper face coverings unless you have a health condition which prevents this. Please understand there will be a limited number of guests allowed to enter the facility.
A gofundme account for donations in honor of John has been set up in lieu of flowers. Or memorial donations may be made www.gunmemorial.com or towards any foundation against gun violence.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
