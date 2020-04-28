Home

John S. Struhala Jr.


1953 - 2020
John S. Struhala Jr. Obituary
John S. Struhala Jr.
11/28/1953 - 4/15/20200
John S. Struhala Jr., 66, of Bushkill passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House Pocono. He was the beloved husband of Janet L (Crew,) Struhala they were married for 44 years.
Born November 28, 1953 in Manhattan, New York, the son of the late John S. Struhala Sr. and Dorothy (Molnar) Struhala. He was a resident of Bushkill for the past 30 years.
John worked as a self employed carpet installer.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughter Jennifer Struhala.
There will be no services at this time. The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 N 5th St, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
