John "Lefty" Seemon Jr.
John "Lefty" Seemon, Jr.
09/04/2020
John "Lefty" Seemon, Jr., 94, of Pocono Lake passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home. He was the widower of Margaret (Bevan) Seemon and the couple was married for 39 years when she passed away in 1993.
Born in Westfield, NJ, he was the son of the late John and Catharine (Sass) Seemon. As a member of the greatest generation, John proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and continued serving his country and community as a firefighter at Westfield Fire Department in N.J. Throughout his career at the fire department, John enjoyed the traditions of service to others, such as playing Santa at the station Christmas party and showing the station, equipment and apparatus to the many special needs children that visited.
When he wasn't on duty at the fire station, John owned and operated his own landscaping and painting company. He was an avid outdoorsman, always searching for that next "big buck" or casting a line, patiently waiting for his next big catch. His love of fishing helped him to co-found the annual Arrowhead Lake Fishing Derby. John also enjoyed bowling and made and gave away many crafts throughout the years. Never losing his sense of community, John continued to volunteer at the Thornhurst Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company and at many community events.
John is survived by his children: Sharon Sgromolo and her husband Dave, John Seemon, III, Robert Seemon, Brenda McFadden and her husband Harry and Darlene McFadden and her husband Dave; his grandchildren: Michelle, Jennifer, Crystal, Samantha, Jessica, Cassandra, Margaret, Harry, Jr, Matthew, Melissa and Megan and his 20 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son on May 20th, Ronald Seemon.
A blessing service will be held on Friday, September 11, at 11:00 am at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, LLC 3 First St in Spring Brook Twp to be celebrated by Father Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal and military honors will follow in Pocono Lake Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Diabetes Association
P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To share your fondest memories of John, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
