John T. Lambert08/30/1931 - 08/12/2020John T. Lambert, 88, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., and Sarasota, Fla., went to heaven to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 12, 2020.John was born August 30, 1931, at Rosencrantz Hospital In East Stroudsburg. He was the son of the late John E. and Carrie M. (Frank) Lambert.He graduated from East Stroudsburg High School in 1950, and graduated from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College in 1954, with a B.S. Degree in Teacher Certification. Upon graduation, he was offered a position in the Allentown School District. After one year in Allentown, East Stroudsburg hired him back to his beloved hometown. He then graduated from Lehigh University with a Master of Arts Degree in 1960, with additional credits granted by Lehigh.His wife Carolyn L. (Kostenbader) Lambert, died in 1983, and his daughter Susan A. Lambert, died in 2010. Both were in their early 50s and left this earth much too early.John served 38 years as an educator in East Stroudsburg. He served as a Teacher, Teaching Principal, Principal, Director of Elementary, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction K12, Acting Superintendent, and Superintendent. He also served as Adjunct Professor at East Stroudsburg University for Graduate Studies in Administration and Curriculum. He was also very supportive of the Monroe County Vocational Technical School.John believed you should be involved in your community. Due to his philosophy, he was involved in the following county programs: Chairman of the Monroe County Cancer Crusade, Educational Chairperson for the United Way of Monroe County, President of the East Stroudsburg Business Association( 5years), President of the East Stroudsburg Recreational Committee, member of the Optimist Club of the Stroudsburgs, Chairperson for the Optimist Oratorical Contest, Member of the Elks Lodge, Chairperson of the Children and Youth, President of the Monroe, Carbon, Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission, and Chairperson of the Pocono Hospital Ambassador Committee.John was also very involved with the former Grace Lutheran Church. He served as Chairperson of Worship and Music Committee, choir member and President of the Church Counsel until his retirement. John was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Stroudsburg once Grace Lutheran closed.From all the organizations of which John was involved in, his first love was the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army. He was a member of the Board since 1975. He chaired the Christmas Toy Shop and Food Baskets for over 25 years. He also served as President of the Board for several years. He received the three highest awards that the National Salvation Army presents, the Helping hands Award, the William Booth Award, and Lifetime Membership Award.John credits his success as an educator to East Stroudsburg University. He received the ESU Honor Award in 1987, and the ESU Certificate of Recognition in 1990. He was a member of the Alumni Board for over 40 years. He was the first alumni to become President of the ESU Foundation Board from 1995 -1997. He attended and presented with the ESU Administrators at the National Conference at Teach America in Washington, D.C. in 1992.On the state level, John served on the Pennsylvania Association of Supervision and Curriculum and Development as a Board Member. He served as President of the Association in 1987. On the state level he received the following awards: Distinguished Service Award, 1988, and the Distinguished Curriculum Award, 1988. Under his leadership, the State Curriculum Association grew from 250 to 1000 members.John brought Law Related Education to Monroe County Schools. He worked with Temple University Law School (LEAP). One week a year was dedicated to Law Related Education while John was at East Stroudsburg. Lawyers visited classrooms from K-12 to give students firsthand information. His district held the first mock trial in the County. A plaque is on display in the Temple Law School honoring John T. Lambert for all his efforts for Law Related Education (1992).At the school district level he was one of the first to be selected in the Meritorious Hall of Fames. He received the East Stroudsburg area School Board Award for developing the Honor Awards Program for Grades 9-12. His top award from the School District was the naming of the J.T. Lambert Intermediate School in his honor in 1992.After retirement, John became involved in the Pennsylvania Association of School Retires. He became the first Region 13 Director of the Out of State Chapters. He led the team to organize 13 Chapters that run from South Jersey to Key West and up the west coast of Florida.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn, his daughter, Susan, and his sister, Emma N. Watson. Those left to cherish his memory are his dedicated son, J. Douglas Lambert of Sarasota, Fla.; his grandson, Luke J. Lambert of Sarasota, Fla.; his nephew, William P. Watson of Henryville, Pa.; grandniece, Shelly Waltz/Walter, niece, Lynn Tax/Michael, niece, Kim Donavan/Pat, and nephew, Robert Irwin, and many cousins, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He also is survived by his good friend and companion, Sara Beth Dilworth of Sarasota, Fla.Friends and family are welcomed to gather for graveside services at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, at Prospect Cemetery, East Stroudsburg, with Pastor Eric Moser and Major Gilbert Parkhurst presiding.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St John's Lutheran Church, 9 North Ninth St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360, or the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army, 226 Washington St., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360