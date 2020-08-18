John Thomas10/08/1967 - 08/08/2020John W. Thomas, 52, of Stroudsburg passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center.He was born October 8, 1967 in Millville, New Jersey the son of Carol (McInerney) Thomas of Stroudsburg and the late John A. Thomas.John was a resident of Stroudsburg since 2018 and prior to that of Blairstown, New Jersey.In addition to his mother, John is survived by his son, Steven P. Thomas, and his girlfriend of 20+ years, Robin Nicholais.John graduated high school in Belvidere, New Jersey. He continued his education by taking night classes, as well as teaching himself mechanical, electrical, fabrication, machining, carpentry, plumbing, HVAC and many other skills.In the early 2000's John owned and operated Blair Tech, in Blairstown, New Jersey, where he repaired and installed computers. In the same building was Power Printing, where he also worked on occasion. Around 2012, John along with his son Steve, owned and operated 94 Auto, in Blairstown, New Jersey, where they repaired motor vehicles. After a fire took their home in May of 2018, John and his family moved to Stroudsburg. He then started 360 Degree Repairs, where he and his son repaired small engines of all kinds, mostly those found on lawn tractors, lawn mowers, weed whackers, chainsaws, etc.John was incredibly talented and could fix anything, literally anything. From a very young age, he had a passion for tinkering, building, and learning.When the family's lawnmower broke, John had rebuilt the entire engine to fix it, when he was just 8 years old. That same lawnmower is still in use to this day. His lifelong passion gave him an abundance of experience, and he never hesitated to share it with the world.John was the type of person that would run over to help others in the hardware store, or offer assistance if someone's car was broken down in a parking lot, like it was his duty. Many people would seek his opinion and guidance, and he would always lend a hand to help out, no matter who you are.Above all, John loved to spend time in his workshop, where he and his son, as well as friends of the family, would build, create, fix, and tinker with anything, and everything, they could get their hands on. He also enjoyed the steampunk genre of art, creating many one-of-a-kind themed lamps and props.Private cremation has been entrusted to Bensing-Thomas Funeral HomeBensing-Thomas Funeral Home401 North 5th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360