John V. Scapiliati

John V. Scapiliati Obituary
John V. Scapiliati
11/8/2019
John V. Scapiliati, 72, of Henryville, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Karen (Merkel) Scapiliati, with whom he shared 41 years of marriage.
Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was the son of the late John and Irene (Romani) Scapiliati.
A proud Veteran, John served as Sergeant in the United States Army for multiple tours during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he was a tool & die maker at Injectron Corporation in Plainfield, New Jersey.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Steven Vetter and his wife, Edvania of Lopatcong, New Jersey; daughter, Diane Scapiliati-Chapogas and her husband, Tom of Henryville; sister, Dolores Johnston and her husband, John of Walnutport; and four beloved grandchildren: Nicholas, Jennifer, Collin, and Melissa.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23 Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Samuel Kofi-Ashley will conduct a memorial service at 11 a.m. followed by Military Honors at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the by visiting cancer.org/ or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eighth Ave., 7th fl., New York, NY 10001.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
