John Van Buren
3/13/1940 - 1/31/2020
John Van Buren, 79, of Kunkletown passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 31st at his home.
He was the husband of the late Maureen (Waterbury) Van Buren who passed away June 2, 2005.
He was born in Newark, NJ on March 13, 1940 son of the late John and Ruth (Hughes) Van Buren.
John owned and operated Sentry Fence in Stroudsburg until retiring.
John was a social member of the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert, a member of the Kunkletown Rod and Gun Club in Kunkletown, the Eagles Club in Stroudsburg. John was a avid outdoorsman and loved fishing, hunting, hiking and golfing. He also enjoyed bowling and bowled at several leagues at the Blue Valley Lanes.
We have been blessed with the presence of John in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his children: Lori Johnson and her husband Allan of Little Elm, TX; Lynn Longridge and her husband George of Lititz; and John T. Van Buren and his wife Erica of Bloomsburg; his longtime companion Mary Ann Moroch of Kunkletown. He was the loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren: John Van Buren and his wife Julia; Ryan Van Buren; Casey Tidwell and her husband Cliff; Brett Johnson and his wife Diana; Courtney Wallover and her husband Robert and Mackenzie and Reagan Longridge and two great grandchildren: Lorilyn and Lainey.
He is also survived by two brothers: Ronald Van Buren and his wife Grace and Billy Van Buren both of New Jersey and man nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his siblings: Peggy, Richard and Harry.
A Memorial service will be held 12:30 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Sunday, Feb. 2nd from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home.
John will be interred at Buena Vista Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020