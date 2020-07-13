John W. Grady7/8/2020John W. Grady, 60, of Clifton Twp, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with Esophageal Cancer. He was surrounded by many friends and family.Born in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of Julia (Merdich) Grady of Tobyhanna and the late John Thomas Grady. John graduated from Pocono Central Catholic High School in 1979.As a skilled mason, he began learning his trade when he was 15 years old. As a member of The International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, Local 5 in Scranton, he worked for TWK Construction in Allentown and for Flaherty Masonry, INC in Tobyhanna. John enjoyed tinkering in his garage and could be found repairing anyone and everyone's car, mower or tractor. He was NASCAR fan, cheering on his favorite driver, Terry Labonte. John loved his dog Maddox and greatly missed his late canine friend: Trouble.He enjoyed being outdoors, whether waiting for that "trophy buck", casting a line for his next "big catch" or camping and being next to a fire. John always looked forward to his next trip to Utah to visit his sister and brother in law. Most importantly, he loved his children and grandchildren, spending time making memories that will be cherished by them forever.John is survived by his daughter: Erika Black and her husband Vaughn of Eynon; his son: John Grady and his significant other: Ashley of Honesdale; his siblings: Michael Grady and his wife Gloria of Tobyhanna, Marianne Weber and her husband Bill of Tobyhanna, Mitzi Davis of Utah, Kathleen Slagle and her significant other: Maurice Ward of Stroudsburg, Paul Grady of Tobyhanna and William Grady of Tobyhanna; his grandchildren: Aubree, Ashlyn, Anna, Mason, Brooklyn, and twins who will be arriving soon along with several nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his significant other of 25 years: Susan Rock and his brother in law: Frank Davis.John's family will be holding a celebration of life for all who loved him at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 237 E. Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of John, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home3 First St., Spring Brook Twp.