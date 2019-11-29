|
|
John W. Hyde
2/6/1931 - 11/28/2019
John W. Hyde, Jr, age 88 of Brodheadsville formerly of Chicago, IL and Long Island, NY passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus. John was the adoring husband of Darleen R.(Whitney) Hyde for more than 41 years.
John was born in Chicago, IL February 6, 1931, son of the late John and Mildred (Albrecht) Hyde. John attended Elmhurst College and graduated from Northwestern University. He worked as an Electrical Engineer for Western Electric and AT & T in Chicago, for 30 years until retiring. After his retirement he worked for NY Telephone before finishing his work life at Brookmont Health Care Center in Effort in the maintenance department.
John loved flying and built his own aircraft. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association as well as the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He enjoyed collecting H.O. trains building elaborate engines and train layouts. John was also an avid woodworker having built many beautiful pieces of furniture including some with stained glass. John loved Classical music, opera, and Broadway shows. He and Darleen enjoyed traveling extensively.
We have been blessed with the presence of John in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Darleen of Brodheadsville; his children: John W. Hyde III and his wife Sharon of Rogers, MN ; Deby Berthiaume of Rockford, IL and Jeffrey Hyde of Rockford, IL; his stepchildren: Rita Schubbe and her husband Raymond of Fort Valley, GA; Jeff Robison of Tulsa, OK; Rev. Dr. Jay Robison and his wife Micki of Hickory, NC and Rose Robison and her husband Bud Conboy of Long Pond. He is also survived by a brother: Robert Hyde and his wife Laura of Glen Ellyn, IL and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. John was proceeded in death by 2 daughters MaryKay and Carolyn.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at the Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL. Memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of John W. Hyde to: Chestnuthill Township Historical Society, P.O. Box 866, Brodheadsville, PA 18322. Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019