John Wesley Cook
11/1/2019
John Wesley Cook Jr., 82 of Reeders formerly from Pequannock, NJ passed away 11/1/19 at home. He served in the United States Army in the 1950's and was employed with the Operating Engineers Union Local 825 as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement in 1995. He was of the Christian faith. John was a devoted man to his family as a son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather. Memorial services and visitation will be held on 11/9/19 from 2pm until 3pm at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N 5th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
