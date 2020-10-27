John Wesley McCoy12/26/1949 - 10/24/2020John Wesley McCoy, 70, of Tannersville, died peacefully on Saturday evening, October 24, 2020, surrounded by his family at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Lorrie Jean (Anglemyer) with whom he shared fifty years of marriage on March 7th.Born on December 26, 1949 in Portsmouth, VA, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Elnora "Boots" (Jones) McCoy.He owned and operated John McCoy Electric for many years and also worked for Price Brothers Electric and at Pocono Mountain School District and Pocono Medical Center.John's community involvement included the Boy Scouts of America where he was awarded the Legion of Valor Silver Cross at eight years old after saving a drowning friend in the Delaware River. He was also a Pocono Mountain Little League Coach for many years and a member of the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company where he served as president.He was an avid classic car collector taking part in local car clubs; was a member of the Pine Hollow Gang; and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, John McCoy and wife Rebekah of Tannersville and Jason McCoy and companion Marsha Keiper of Scotrun; four grandchildren, Jacob, Madison, Jack and Wesley; a sister, Judy Fletcher (wife of the late Roy) of North Carolina; a sister in law, Judy McCoy of Brodheadsville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Adam McCoy in 1977; and a brother, Harry McCoy.John was a post-polio survivor since 1952 and always had a smile on his face no matter how many obstacles he faced in his life. He was a man that led a life of no fear and worked harder than anyone we ever knew. When someone told him he couldn't do something, he would say to himself...challenge accepted. Always missed and never forgotten.There will be a public viewing on Saturday, October 31, from 10:00AM to 1:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A private family service will follow with Pastor David Berryman officiating. Cremation will be private.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 350, Tannersville, PA 18372 or Pocono Mountain East Little League, P.O. Box 88, Cresco, PA 18326.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg