John William Baird Jr.
1987 - 2020
John William Baird Jr.
8/27/1987 - 8/21/2020
John William Baird Jr., 32, of Kunkletown, was suddenly called home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020.
Born in Landstuhl, Germany on August 27, 1987, he was the son of John (Bill) W. Baird and Tammy J. (Fisher) Baird of Kunkletown.
John was a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School. He loved fast cars and working on them. He so enjoyed doing funny impersonations and always had everyone laughing until they cried.
He will be grievously missed, but not forgotten by his fiancé" Jessica Frantz and their son Dylan Curtis Baird of Kunkletown; his parents, John W and Tammy J. Baird of Kunkletown; his sister Amanda L. Baird of Jim Thorpe; grandparents Raymond E and Jean M. Fisher of Blakeslee and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert M. Baird, M.D. and his grandmother, E. Lorraine Baird.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be handled by the William H. Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
