Johnathan T. Everitt
1/26/2020
Johnathan T. Everitt, 26, of Canadensis, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of Charles Everitt of Canadensis and Tamara (Hay) Everitt of Blandon.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepmother, Duana Haggerty of Canadensis; paternal grandmother, Verda Everitt of Deposit, New York; maternal grandfather, Wilbur Hay of Blandon; step grandparents: Jean Mallon of Greenbay, Virginia; and Jim Haggerty of Rocky Mountain, North Carolina; brother, Brandon Torres of Blandon; aunts and uncles: Marcel Johnston; Jan DeWitt; Suzanne Adams; Melissa Newton; Stacy Haggerty; and John Mallon; cousins: Ashley and Logan Kizer; and best friends: Rachael Ridner, and Vincent Misuraca. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, David Everitt; and maternal grandmother, Shirley Hay.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 547 Main St, Stroudsburg. Services will begin at 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Johnathan's memorial go fund me account by visiting gofundme.com/f/t5eq7x-john-funeral-expenses.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020