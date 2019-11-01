|
JohnR Williams III
10/30/2019
JohnR Williams III, 86, of Dunmore, died Wednesday at home. His wife of 14 years is Linda Paul Williams.
Born in Scranton, son of the late JohnR and Isabel Williams Jr., he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of United Baptist Church. He worked at a number of locations, including Garlet as a machinist, AAA Trucking and PennDOT. JohnR was proud of his Welsh heritage and enjoyed playing the piano and singing. He spent many hours with his sons hunting and fishing in Pennsylvania and loved cultivating his huge garden, even getting a scientific analysis of the soil to promote growing, harvesting and sharing the many vegetables he produced. He loved God and had many serious conversations with Him about his family. He was a 50 year member of the Hyde Park Masonic Lodge.
Also surviving are four children, Beverly Rugletic and husband, Louis, Taylor; JohnR IV, Scranton; Brenda Murphy, Dickson City; and Joel Williams and wife, Lori, Moscow; three stepchildren; ten grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Donna Williams.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey W. Williams; first wife, Betsy Williams; brother, Barry Williams; and sister, Nancy Williams.
A memorial service will be celebrated November 17th, 3pm at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel
135 S. Main Ave., Scranton
thomasjhughesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019