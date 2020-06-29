Jolan A. Kondrc6/27/2020Jolan A. Kondrc (maczek), 93. The angels took her home on 27 June, 2020. Born in Prague, Czeckoslavackia, she was the daughter of the late Walter Maczek and Elly Perutz. Jolan was a Girl Scout leader in the 1960's and 70's who loved all the fun camping trips and all the girls. She also volunteered at her daughter's Catholic School in New Milford, NJ. She worked at Bendix, then at Datascope in Paramus,NJ for over 30 years starting as a laborer, and worked up to managing her own department. She had an unconditional love for both her family, and also for all animals. Jolan has traveled since a small girl through Europe with her Grandmother, and as Grandmother continued her travels to Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, and Africa. Her late husband Frank S. Kondrc lived with her in Bergenfield NJ.Jolan is survived but her three daughters; (Susan) Stephanie Crystal Bramlett of Maine, Patricia Jolan Talini Bennett of New Jersey, and Dianne L. Decker of East Stroudsburg, PA with whom Jolan had lived with for over 40 years; her twelve grandchildren; James, Diane, Gregory, Jill, Jolana, Jason, Michael, Joseph, Michelle, David, Joshua, and Rebecca; sixteen great grandchildren; Julia, Arianna, Erika, Eryn, Nikolas, Alyssa, Phillip, Jenna, Ophelia, Colin, Emma, Eloise, Andre, Jordana, Leah and Adrianna; her cousin, Axel Mauder from England, and several nieces and nephews.Gram as she was affectionately called by many will be greatly missed by everyone.A virtual Mass will be held soon and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at the convenience of her family. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg