Jonathan J. Martinez07/12/1985 - 09/09/2020Jonathan J. Martinez, 35, of Stroudsburg passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.Jon was born July 12, 1985, in East Stroudsburg, the son of Ann Marie Martinez.He was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School. Jon was previously employed by Deluxe Printing in Parsippany, N.J.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Jessica Marshall and her husband, Thomas Marshall, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; his nieces, Katherine and Caroline; a maternal grandfather, Harry H. Miller of Kunkletown; five aunts and one uncle.Jon will be remembered as a kind soul who enjoyed fishing, golfing, and hiking. He was the kindest and most caring son a mother could ever have. He will be missed by his family and many friends.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to AWSOM ANIMAL SHELTER, 3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360