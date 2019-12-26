|
Joseph Abraham Conte
12/22/2019
Joseph Abraham Conte, 48, of Long Pond, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Veronica (Mazur) Conte, with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.
Born in Oyster Bay, New York, he was the son of John and Joan C. (White) Conte of Freeport, Long Island.
He graduated from Sullivan County Community College and from Plattsburgh State University in New York. Joseph grew up in Freeport, before moving to the Poconos in 1999. He was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Men's Cornerstone and the Knights of Columbus. Joseph liked being the center of attention, and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed being at the ocean, camping, football, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
In addition to his wife, and parents, he is survived by his daughters: Katrina and Theresa Conte both of Long Pond; sister, Elsie Santiago and her husband, John of Malverne, New York; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs. Joseph was preceded in death by his sister, Grace Ann Broz.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 29 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road. Reverend Father Sean Carpenter will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Pocono Pines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Society by visiting donate3.cancer.org/.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019