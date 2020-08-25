Joseph C. Kaszupski
12/29/1983 - 08/20/2020
Joseph Charles Kaszupski, 36, of East Stroudsburg, passed away suddenly at home on August 20, 2020. Born on December 29, 1983 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of Stanley J. Kaszupski of East Stroudsburg and the late Patricia Ann (Bittenbender) Kaszupski who passed away July 9, 2020.
Joey, known affectionately by some as 'Wooly', was a lifelong resident of Monroe County, attended East Stroudsburg High School South and worked locally in home improvements. Joe had a love of mechanics and carpentry and was very crafty. Joe will always be remembered as an amazing friend and brother with a heart of gold who would give you the shirt off his back. He would drop everything for a friend in need. He was a smart guy who was the king of interesting facts. Remembered as a great guy, he was master of the pool table. He loved kids and was a 'baby whisperer' to his nieces and nephews. He was a great help to his parents when his mother got sick. Gone way too soon. He will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his father, surviving are: six siblings, Stanley Kaszupski, Jr. of Edmond, OK, Tricia Ann Leibig and her husband, Steve, of Stroudsburg, Anna Kaszupski and her boyfriend, George Gallagher, of Delaware Water Gap, Liz Harkins and her husband, Chris, of Levittown, Mary Kaszupski and her fiance, Justin Clarke, of Voorhees, NJ, and Sarah Kaszupski and her boyfriend, Ryan Kresge, of Kunkletown. He was a beloved uncle of six nieces and nephews, Zachary, Xavier, Magnus, Nicolina, Ellianna and Johnny; and a great nephew, Sebastian.
Joe's life will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with a public visitation for family and friends from 2:00 to 4:00PM. A private family service will follow.
The family asks that a candle be lit in Joe's honor on August 31, 2020, International Overdose Awareness Day. (www.overdoseday.com
)
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to twenty five people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
