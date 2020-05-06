|
|
Joseph Daniel Maloney
01/06/1959 - 05/04/2020
Joseph Daniel Maloney, 61, of Effort, died Monday evening, May 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville.
Born on January 6, 1959 in Philadelphia, he was a graduate of Pocono Mountain High School and worked as a tree trimmer most of his life.
Surviving are his parents, Patrick and Barbara (Flood) Maloney of Reeders; a daughter, Kelly Maloney and husband Richard Chesney Jr.; and three granddaughters. He was preceded in death by a grandson.
Cremation was private and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to a local hunger fund that will help those during the current COVID19 pandemic.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020