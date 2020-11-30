Joseph Francis Jacques03/31/1925 - 11/29/2020Joseph Francis Jacques, 95, of Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono. His final day was spent surrounded by his wife and children.Born March 31, 1925 in Vandling, a small coal mining town outside of Scranton, Joe was the fourth of five children born to the late William and Frances (Haggerty) Jacques. His family was of Irish heritage, of which Joe was very proud.After graduating from Vandling High School in 1942, Joe served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He served in France and the Central Europe battles, including the Battle of the Bulge, one of the biggest battles of that war, and one of the most famous in American History. He was part of the occupation of Germany and received three battle stars. Joe was honorably discharged and then relocated to the Stroudsburg area, where he met and married Millie (Dave) Jacques. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on April 23, 2020.Joe was employed at Hughes Printing Co., in East Stroudsburg for 45 years and worked part-time for Medical Associates of Monroe County for 25 years. He was a member of The Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg, where he was a Third Degree member of The Knights of Columbus. Joe was a former member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg, where he belonged to The Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign War).Joe was a jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed carpentry, landscaping, and painting. He also enjoyed watching all sports, especially college football and UConn Women's Basketball. He was a fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team (though he was too nervous to watch any of their games!) He enjoyed watching old movies, especially Gone with the Wind, and cowboy movies with John Wayne.He and Millie raised five children together. Joe believed his family was his greatest accomplishment in life. He always tried to instill that honest, hard work will bring success, no matter what you're trying to accomplish. Joe also possessed a strong Catholic faith, which he passed on to his family. In 1998, his son, Joseph W. Jacques, made a financial donation in his father's name to The Church of St. Luke, which resulted in the renaming of the church hall to The Joseph Jacques Family Center.In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his children, Kathleen Field and her husband, John, of Hamilton Square, and their children, Matthew, Susan, and Devon; Joseph W. Jacques and his wife, Joy, of Rockville, M.D., and their children, Jeph, Justin, Joelle, and Jeremy; Peter Jacques of Stroudsburg; Mary Frances Procaccino of Stroudsburg, and her children, Mark and Daniel; Matthew and his wife Angela of Deerfield Beach, Fl., and their children Matthew and Joseph. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Rosalie Jacques of Rockville, M.D., and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Rita Jacques and Bernadine Pabst, and two brothers, Robert Jacques, William Jacques, and his son-in-law, Gabe Procaccino.A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at The Church of St. Luke with the Rev. Carmen Perry as celebrant. The family will receive friends between 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. The burial will be at Laurelwood Cemetery following the mass. Memorial remembrances may be made to The Church of St. Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA, 18360. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph. J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N. 9th Street Stroudsburg PA 18360