|
|
Joseph Frank Carnesale
1/24/2020
Joseph Frank Carnesale, peacefully, on January 24, 2020, with his family at his side in east Windsor, NJ. Formerly of Mt. Pocono, PA.
Beloved husband of Lydia (nee Berkowitz). Devoted father of Christopher (Debbie), Marybeth Morgenbesser (David), Randy Gottesman (Sue) and Debbie Corbett (Chris). Proud grandfather of Jessica, Jamie, Michael, Jade, Stephanie, Jackie, Kyle, Jamie, Lisa, Lauren, Amy and Geoff. Great grandfather of Olivia, Charlie, Benjamin, Lila and Jonah. Survived by his brother Edward Carnesale (Rachel).
Family to receive friends at Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home 61-40 Woodhaven Blvd., Rego Park, NY Wednesday 2-4, 7-9 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:45 A.M. at Resurrection Ascension Church followed by interment at St. Raymond's Cemetery.
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home
61-40 Woodhaven Blvd., Rego Park, NY
kearnsfamily.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020