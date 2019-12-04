|
|
Joseph G. Meringolo
12/3/019
Joseph G. Meringolo, 67, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 3, surrounded by his loving family.
Originally from Brooklyn, NY, Joe studied marine biology at NYU. He then worked as a systems analyst for Manufacturers Hanover in Manhattan where he met Anne, his wife of 43 years. They moved to the Poconos in 1983, where he owned and operated Pocono Bagels for 27 years.
In addition to his wife, he also leaves behind his four children, Christine, Michael, Danielle, Maria; and his friend, Frank.
A Mass of Remembrance will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family.
Joe loved children and was an avid supporter of St. Jude's. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to in his memory.
Kresge Funeral Home in in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019