Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Joseph G. Meringolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Meringolo Obituary
Joseph G. Meringolo
12/3/019
Joseph G. Meringolo, 67, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 3, surrounded by his loving family.
Originally from Brooklyn, NY, Joe studied marine biology at NYU. He then worked as a systems analyst for Manufacturers Hanover in Manhattan where he met Anne, his wife of 43 years. They moved to the Poconos in 1983, where he owned and operated Pocono Bagels for 27 years.
In addition to his wife, he also leaves behind his four children, Christine, Michael, Danielle, Maria; and his friend, Frank.
A Mass of Remembrance will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family.
Joe loved children and was an avid supporter of St. Jude's. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to in his memory.
Kresge Funeral Home in in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -