Joseph J. Iannia06/25/1946 - 08/13/2020Joseph J. Iannia, 74, of East Stroudsburg, died Thursday morning, August 13, 2020, at Whitestone Healthcare Center in Stroud Township, where he was a resident since August 2019. He was the husband of Marcia (Tuorto) Iannia with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.Born June 25, 1946, in Newark, N.J., he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Jean (Frengillo) Iannia. He previously lived in Belleville, N.J., Bloomfield, N.J., and Garfield, N.J. before moving to Pennsylvania.Joseph was a butcher and electrician.He was a member of House on the Rock Family Church in Wind Gap and was a former Scout leader at St Anthony's Church in Belleville.Joe enjoyed fishing and hunting; and his top priority was the church and teaching others about his faith even while he was ill.In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Joseph Anthony Iannia and wife, Tania, of Bangor, and Domenic Iannia and wife, Kimberly, of Chesapeake, Va.; five grandchildren, Kelsey Marie, Wyatt John, and Matthew James, all of Chesapeake, Va., and Lilly Elizabeth and Molly Rebecca, both of Bangor; a brother, Louis Iannia and wife, Julie, of Iselin, N.J.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Joseph Iannia; and a brother, Paul Iannia.Services will be held Wednesday, August 19, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Private burial of his cremains will take place in Stroudsburg Cemetery.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to 25 people, and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his wife, Marcia Iannia.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360