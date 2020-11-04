Joseph Kreseski, Sr.

11/01/2020

Joseph W. Kreseski, Sr of Port St Lucie, Florida, passed away after a brief illness on November 1, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia (Miceli) Kreseski, celebrating 40 years of marriage in April.

Born in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late William and Bernice (Ruzak) Kreseski of Taylor, PA. A graduate of Taylor High School, Class of 1961, Joseph was a standout multi-sport athlete at Taylor High School and was chosen to play in the 1960 "Dream Game ". Joseph then attended Eastern Kentucky University on a full sports scholarship playing football and competing in track and field specializing in the 400 meter race. He graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education & Health. Joseph then began a life-long passion of educating our youth including substituting after retirement until 2019. He started teaching and coached football at schools in the Philadelphia and New Jersey school systems until 1971 when he returned to his alma mater Taylor High School (Riverside Jr/Sr High School) and continued teaching for 30+ years. A favorite of many students, he was affectionately known as Mr. K by multiple generations. Joseph bartended on a part-time basis at Camelback Ski Area in the Poconos which is where he met his wife of 40 years. He was a friendly ear to a stranger and was beloved by many. Joseph was a longtime Penn State football season ticketholder and some of his fondest memories were football weekends at PSU. Joseph also enjoyed the NY Mets Spring Training games, traveling and was an avid cruiser.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Joseph W. Kreseski, Jr and a daughter Patricia Kreseski-Lisi and her husband Adam; grandchildren Anthony, Alex, Ava and Abigail; sister Ann Marie Dailey and her husband John, sister Patricia Dodgson and her husband Joseph, father and mother in-law Santo and Josephine Miceli, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother William Kreseski and his wife, Maureen.

There will be a Mass of the Christian Burial held at SS Peter & Paul, West Locust Street, Scranton, PA on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 A.M. followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wilkes Barre, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a worthy cause of your choice or a simple act of kindness to a person in need as Joseph was known for.

Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store