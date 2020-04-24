|
Joseph M. Grasso
04/21/2020
Joseph M. Grasso, 63 of Tobyhanna, Pa and a former life-long resident of Scranton, Pa passed away April 21st 2020 unexpectedly at home after walking his dog Beretta.
Joe is survived by his wife Leanna Kurtanick Grasso, Tobyhanna, Pa, also surviving are his 3 children, daughters Jessica Grasso, Scranton, Marissa Thompson -Grasso, Clarks Summit and his son Joseph Thompson Grasso, Clarks Summit, along with three grandchildren; grandson Sean Patrick, Scranton, and twin granddaughters Giavana Maria and Giuliana Grace, Clarks Summit.
Joe leaves behind two brothers and two sisters; Karl Grasso and wife Mary, Taylor, Shawn Grasso and wife Ellen, Scranton, Caroline Bolton and husband Sean, Scranton, and Jennifer Storms and husband Eric, Elkton, MD. Joe also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his Father Joseph J Grasso and wife Cornelia Gergel, Taylor, and mother Mary Harrington- Solomon, Olyphant, along with four children; Mark, Mary, Richard and Joseph.
A graduate of Scranton Tech High School, Joe joined the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division infantry specializing in the parachute operations. He was the owner of Top of the Line Recon detailing business for several years and serviced a large number of car dealers in the Northeast region. Cars and trucks were a passion of Joes. His last positon held was with Fedex/Johnson & Johnson as a truck dispatcher.
Joe was best known by his family and friends for his great sense of humor, loyalty, and respect for others. Up until the day Joe passed away he claimed his first wife was eaten by a shark on their honeymoon. Joe was an avid collector of coins, model cars and was a big fan of Elvis Presley. Joe was a big kid who loved to travel to Florida a few times a year to visit Disney World, one of his favorite places to visit. He had a kind heart and never turned anyone away who needed help. He loved his family and his dog Beretta and will be greatly missed by everyone.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Rd. South Abington Township, Pa. 18411.
Due to the present Pandemic Covid-19 family and friends will have to wait to have a celebration of life along with a mass for Joe at a later time.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Scranton.
