Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Joseph Nicita

Joseph Nicita Obituary
Joseph Nicita
4/26/2020
Joseph Nicita, 91, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Sunday April 26, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Randazzo) Nicita, Born in Long Island City, New York he was the son of Mariano and Carmela Nicita.
Joe was a resident of the East Stroudsburg area for the past 30 years and prior to that he resided in the Brooklyn, New York area. He owned and operated his own body shop in Brooklyn for many years. Joe was of the catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann. Private cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
