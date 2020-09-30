1/1
Joseph R. Kruk Sr.
1933 - 2020
Joseph R. Kruk, Sr.
11/12/1933 - 9/29/2020
Joseph R. Kruk, Sr., 86, of Mt. Pocono, died Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst Township. He was the husband of Alice L. (Guida) Kruk with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Born on November 12, 1933 in Scranton, he was the son of the late Julius and Emma (Solovckosky) Kruk. He served in the United States Army and lived in Monroe County since 1952.
Joe worked as a mechanic for Pocono Manor Garage and then as an electrician at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.
He was a member of the former St. Mary of the Mount Roman Catholic Church in Mt. Pocono where he served as a Eucharistic Minister; and was currently a member of Most Holy Trinity Parish.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, Suzanne Robbins of Tannersville, Joseph R. Kruk, Jr. and wife Susan of Nazareth, and Jeffery Kruk and wife Betty of Tobyhanna; two granddaughters, Lindsay Kruk and Kelsey Kruk; two great grandchildren, Avery and Brayden; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Stanley Kruk, Alex Kruk and Bea Mullen.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, October 3, from 9:00 to 10:30AM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow, beginning at 11:00AM, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 327 Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville with Rev. Richard Czachor as celebrant. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home and church capacity are limited; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Most Holy Trinity Parish, 236 Route 390, Cresco, PA 18326 or Our Lady of Victory Church, P.O. Box 195, Tannersville, PA 18372.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
