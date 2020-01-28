|
Joseph R. Podrazik
01/26/2020
Joseph R. Podrazik, known to his siblings at Jr., 86, of Kunkletown, passed away Sunday, January 26 in Brookmont Healthcare Center, Effort. He was the loving husband of the late Evelyn M. (Swiderski) Podrazik. They celebrated 49 years of marriage together before her passing in 2018.
Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Joseph Podrazik and the late Lillian (Wendt) Podrazik.
Joseph was a lithographer for a printing press company for most of his life. He worked for the New York Color Center, and also worked on Time Magazine during his career. Later on, he was worked for Home Depot in Riverhead, NY. He was a member of the American Legion Post #927 in Gilbert. He was a Korean War Air Force Veteran. He was an awesome dad and grandfather, and he always thought of everyone else before himself. He was known by many as "Joe Cool" or "Old Joe". He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by two daughters, Lillian DiMarco and her husband Joe of Kunkletown, Aimee Podrazik of East Stroudsburg; a sister, Glory Specht; a half-sister, Barbara McCoy; and four grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Podrazik and Cliff Poder, and a sister, Diane Kennard.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 2 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM from the American Legion Post #927 in Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post #927, P.O. Box 335, Gilbert, PA 18331. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020