Joseph T. LeBar
12/22/2019
Joseph T. LeBar, 92, of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Sunday December 22, 2019 at the Regional Hospital of Scranton, Pa. He was the loving husband of Martha (Lockwitch) LeBar, with whom they shared 60 years of marriage.
Joe was born in East Stroudsburg, Pa. the son of John and Annette (Gelinas) LeBar. He was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg area. Joe worked as a pressman for the Hughes Printing Company of E. Stroudsburg, Pa for 30 years. He was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church of Stroudsburg and was an army veteran in the Korean War having in Germany.
In addition to his wife Martha he is survived a daughter Annette LeBar of Stroudsburg, a brother James LeBar of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and a sister Dorothy Meyers of Georgia and a daughter in law Mary Ann Connell LeBar of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by a son Joseph LeBar and several brothers.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in the Laurelwood Cemetery. The Joseph J. Pula Funeal Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeal Home
23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019