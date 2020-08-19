Joseph W. Alonis11/25/1918 - 08/18/2020Joseph W. Alonis, 71, of Tobyhanna, passed away Tuesday afternoon August 18, 2020, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes Barre.Born in East Stroudsburg on November 25, 1918, he was the only son of the late Edward Leo Alonis who passed away in October of 1998, and Esther L. (Keiper) Alonis of Tobyhanna.Joe graduated from Pocono Mountain High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy earning a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and a good conduct award. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home to Tobyhanna where he obtained a position at the Tobyhanna Army Depot until he retired.He was of the Methodist faith and was a social member of the VFW Post 509, Tobyhanna. Joe also enjoyed working with cars.Surviving in addition to his mother, Esther Alonis of Tobyhanna is a son, Kyle Gower of Goldsboro, and many cousins.Pastor, Ralph Chubbuck will conduct a funeral service on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono. Interment with Navy military honors will follow in Prospect Cemetery, 501 Prospect Street East Stroudsburg.A public viewing will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service in the funeral home.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made.Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono