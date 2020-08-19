1/1
Joseph W. Alonis
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph W. Alonis
11/25/1918 - 08/18/2020
Joseph W. Alonis, 71, of Tobyhanna, passed away Tuesday afternoon August 18, 2020, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes Barre.
Born in East Stroudsburg on November 25, 1918, he was the only son of the late Edward Leo Alonis who passed away in October of 1998, and Esther L. (Keiper) Alonis of Tobyhanna.
Joe graduated from Pocono Mountain High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy earning a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and a good conduct award. Following his honorable discharge, he returned home to Tobyhanna where he obtained a position at the Tobyhanna Army Depot until he retired.
He was of the Methodist faith and was a social member of the VFW Post 509, Tobyhanna. Joe also enjoyed working with cars.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Esther Alonis of Tobyhanna is a son, Kyle Gower of Goldsboro, and many cousins.
Pastor, Ralph Chubbuck will conduct a funeral service on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono. Interment with Navy military honors will follow in Prospect Cemetery, 501 Prospect Street East Stroudsburg.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service in the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono
yanacfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
35 Sterling Rd
Mount Pocono, PA 18344
(570) 839-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved