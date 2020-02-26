Home

William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Josephine Ann Vandewal

Josephine Ann Vandewal
02/26/2020
02/26/2020
Josephine Ann Vandewal, 84, of Saylorsburg, passed away Wednesday, February 26 in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Pocono.
She was the loving wife of Leonard P. Vandewal. They celebrated 63 years or marriage together.
Born in Westfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late William Harrison and the late Bernice (Flynn) Harrison.
Josephine was a secretary in the hospitality industry over ten years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful and caring mother of seven, grandmother of 14, and great grandmother of 7. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
A memorial church service will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family from Our Lady Victory Church in Tannersville.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
